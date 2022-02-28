Contrasting Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) and Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) and Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

32.9% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.8% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawthorn Bancshares 27.86% 16.63% 1.30% Capital Bancorp 22.99% 21.63% 1.80%

Dividends

Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Capital Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital Bancorp pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hawthorn Bancshares has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Capital Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Hawthorn Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hawthorn Bancshares and Capital Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and Capital Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawthorn Bancshares $80.84 million 2.14 $22.52 million $3.40 7.68 Capital Bancorp $173.88 million 1.98 $39.98 million $2.83 8.77

Capital Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares. Hawthorn Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded on October 23, 1992 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, MO.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore metropolitan areas. The Capital Bank Home Loans segment represents the company’s mortgage loan division. The OpenSky segment refers to the credit card division. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.