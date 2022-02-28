Convex Finance (CVX) Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last Week

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for about $19.28 or 0.00044635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Convex Finance has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and $51.46 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00043793 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,918.10 or 0.06754136 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,169.92 or 0.99919758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00046481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00050119 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002849 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 85,246,155 coins and its circulating supply is 52,121,546 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

