Copa (NYSE:CPA) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $84.61 and last traded at $84.80. Approximately 5,042 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 460,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.93.

CPA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HSBC raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.89.

Get Copa alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 90.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.07.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.93. Copa had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.00) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Copa in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copa by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copa by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Copa (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.