Cormark Comments on Trican Well Service Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trican Well Service in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 25th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Cormark also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Friday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.88.

Trican Well Service stock opened at C$3.29 on Monday. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$1.77 and a 52-week high of C$3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$814.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

