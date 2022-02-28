Cormark Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued on Friday, February 25th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

NYSE IAG opened at $3.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.85.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 166,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 480,576 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 445,546 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 99,970 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

