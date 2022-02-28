Cormark Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stelco in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 25th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.88. Cormark also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$21.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

