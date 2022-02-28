Cowen Lowers Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target to $85.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 92.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $44.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.17. Domo has a 52 week low of $36.07 and a 52 week high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.31 million. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Domo will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Domo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Domo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 311,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Domo by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 616,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,792,000 after acquiring an additional 75,118 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Domo by 27.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,104,000 after acquiring an additional 55,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Domo in the second quarter worth about $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

