Cowen Lowers Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $410.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Cowen from $450.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.42% from the stock’s current price.

SNOW has been the subject of several other research reports. increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $344.00 to $390.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.24.

SNOW opened at $267.24 on Monday. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The company has a market cap of $81.86 billion, a PE ratio of -104.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $296.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.92.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,788,799 shares of company stock valued at $616,684,106. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Snowflake by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

