Credit Suisse Group Cuts LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target to $181.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on LHCG. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.40.

Shares of LHCG traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,845. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.63.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in LHC Group by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 971,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,298,000 after purchasing an additional 304,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $787,844,000 after buying an additional 302,200 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth $40,960,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,922,000 after acquiring an additional 219,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,371,000 after purchasing an additional 131,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

