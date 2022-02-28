Credit Suisse Group Cuts LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target to $181.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.73% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on LHCG. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.40.
Shares of LHCG traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,845. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.63.
In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in LHC Group by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 971,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,298,000 after purchasing an additional 304,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $787,844,000 after buying an additional 302,200 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth $40,960,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,922,000 after acquiring an additional 219,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,371,000 after purchasing an additional 131,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.
About LHC Group (Get Rating)
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
