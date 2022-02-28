Credit Suisse Group Lowers Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target to $14.00

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

NYSE RWT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 18,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,019. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.92. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $14.17.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 55.48% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $121,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,926,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,390,000 after buying an additional 160,488 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,366,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,251,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,694,000 after acquiring an additional 531,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,552,000 after acquiring an additional 30,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,542,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,346,000 after acquiring an additional 796,821 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

