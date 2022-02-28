Credit Suisse Group Raises Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target to $30.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

SFM opened at $29.19 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $31.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

