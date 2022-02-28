Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.15

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.15 and last traded at C$9.04, with a volume of 3923141 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.75.

CPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

