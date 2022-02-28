CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 65,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 455,479 shares.The stock last traded at $44.67 and had previously closed at $45.91.
CRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.22.
The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.29.
About CRH (NYSE:CRH)
CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.