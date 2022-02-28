CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 65,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 455,479 shares.The stock last traded at $44.67 and had previously closed at $45.91.

CRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.22.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,546,000 after buying an additional 161,076 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

