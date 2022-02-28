Critical Comparison: Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) & Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) and Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pan American Silver and Entrée Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pan American Silver 0 1 5 0 2.83 Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00

Pan American Silver presently has a consensus price target of $40.60, indicating a potential upside of 74.32%. Entrée Resources has a consensus price target of $1.05, indicating a potential upside of 51.08%. Given Pan American Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pan American Silver is more favorable than Entrée Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pan American Silver and Entrée Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pan American Silver $1.34 billion 3.66 $177.88 million $1.20 19.41 Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$6.00 million ($0.04) -17.38

Pan American Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Entrée Resources. Entrée Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pan American Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.0% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pan American Silver and Entrée Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pan American Silver 15.40% 9.26% 7.06% Entrée Resources N/A N/A -86.86%

Risk and Volatility

Pan American Silver has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pan American Silver beats Entrée Resources on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pan American Silver (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright in April 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Entrée Resources (Get Rating)

Entrée Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration, development, and acquisition of base metal projects. The firm explores for gold and copper metals. Its projects includes two separate land holdings Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

