Critical Comparison: Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF) & Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) and Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

This table compares Amtech Systems and Next Hydrogen Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amtech Systems 1.89% 2.12% 1.55% Next Hydrogen Solutions N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Amtech Systems and Next Hydrogen Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amtech Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00 Next Hydrogen Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amtech Systems currently has a consensus target price of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 49.35%. Given Amtech Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Amtech Systems is more favorable than Next Hydrogen Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.2% of Amtech Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of Amtech Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amtech Systems and Next Hydrogen Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amtech Systems $85.21 million 1.73 $1.51 million $0.13 80.69 Next Hydrogen Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Amtech Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Next Hydrogen Solutions.

Summary

Amtech Systems beats Next Hydrogen Solutions on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amtech Systems (Get Rating)

Amtech Systems, Inc. is a global manufacturer of capital equipment. It focuses on thermal processing, wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor and Material & Substrate. The Semiconductor segment is involved in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of thermal processing equipment and related controls for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and in electronics, automotive, and other industries. The Material & Substrate segment produces consumables and machinery for lapping and polishing materials, such as sapphire substrates, optical components, silicon wafers, and numerous types of crystal materials, ceramics, and metal components. The company was founded by Jong S. Whang in October 1981 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

About Next Hydrogen Solutions (Get Rating)

Next Hydrogen Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells water electrolyzers to convert intermittent renewable electric power sources into clean hydrogen. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.