CROAT (CROAT) Market Cap Hits $198,162.89

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. CROAT has a market capitalization of $198,162.89 and $2.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded up 16.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 91,483,398 coins. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

