Cronos Group (CRON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 209.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cronos Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRON traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,496. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cronos Group by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cronos Group by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 77,306 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRON shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.00 to C$4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

About Cronos Group (Get Rating)

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.