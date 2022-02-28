Crowny (CRWNY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.02 Million

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last seven days, Crowny has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crowny has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $163,880.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00043367 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,909.35 or 0.06738733 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,098.53 or 0.99826387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00046465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00049982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

