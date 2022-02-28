Crust (CRU) Price Hits $42.40 on Exchanges

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the US dollar. One Crust coin can now be bought for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007435 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00057390 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005340 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.98 or 0.00292067 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars.

