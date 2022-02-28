Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) Price Reaches $12.14

Crypto Kombat (CURRENCY:KOMBAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 28th. Crypto Kombat has a market capitalization of $122,691.62 and approximately $209.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crypto Kombat has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. One Crypto Kombat coin can currently be purchased for $12.14 or 0.00029024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00042958 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,830.90 or 0.06768658 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,546.24 or 0.99336881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00047130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00050701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Crypto Kombat Coin Profile

Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,107 coins. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

