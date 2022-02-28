Cryptrust Price Down 13.3% Over Last Week (CTRT)

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Cryptrust coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptrust has a market capitalization of $35,093.47 and approximately $918.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cryptrust has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00043367 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,909.35 or 0.06738733 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,098.53 or 0.99826387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00046465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00049982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 coins and its circulating supply is 7,092,756,485 coins. The official website for Cryptrust is cryptrust.io . Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

