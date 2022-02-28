CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) PT Raised to $75.00

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Jonestrading from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jonestrading’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.64% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE CTO traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.69. 41,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,156. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $48.81 and a twelve month high of $64.85.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

