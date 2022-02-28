Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 60,784 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 307.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,784 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Harsco worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Harsco by 48,112.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,770,000 after buying an additional 1,929,315 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Harsco by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,668,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,279,000 after buying an additional 778,669 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Harsco by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,337,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after buying an additional 372,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Harsco by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after buying an additional 284,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Harsco by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,734,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,356,000 after buying an additional 265,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

HSC stock opened at $11.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $921.14 million, a P/E ratio of -290.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.94. Harsco Co. has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.18 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

