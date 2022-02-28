Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 70,954 Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) by 3,378.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,954 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in First Advantage during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in First Advantage during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in First Advantage during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in First Advantage during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in First Advantage during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.19.

Shares of FA opened at $16.02 on Monday. First Advantage Co. has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

