Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 23,109 Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBWI. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $54.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.59. Bath & Body Works Inc has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 125.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

