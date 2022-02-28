Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 17,823 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,823 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $986,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 138,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 99,222 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $431,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,489,000. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 727,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,722,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $460,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADPT opened at $14.26 on Monday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $59.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.21.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADPT shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile (Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.