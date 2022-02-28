Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 57,398 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,398 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 24.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,124,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,801 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 351.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 667,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 519,232 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the second quarter worth about $9,982,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 11.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,831,000 after purchasing an additional 391,993 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $5,546,000. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXT opened at $11.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.22 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

RXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

