Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 119,860 Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 119,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Alight at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Alight in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alight in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alight in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alight in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alight in the third quarter worth about $137,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALIT opened at $10.24 on Monday. Alight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05).

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Alight in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.58 per share, with a total value of $158,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Alight (Get Rating)

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

