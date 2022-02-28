Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of GoPro worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $8.54 on Monday. GoPro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GoPro had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 27.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $51,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $2,140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,672 shares of company stock worth $3,935,411 over the last three months. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GPRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

