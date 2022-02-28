Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

KYMR opened at $40.07 on Monday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.93 and a 12-month high of $69.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 2.03.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.60% and a negative return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 272,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,299,681.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $448,512.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 403,076 shares of company stock worth $15,375,973 and have sold 56,077 shares worth $2,958,349. 23.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on KYMR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.70.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

