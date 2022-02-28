Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,152 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,948 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in CDK Global by 3.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CDK Global by 1,009.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 40,485 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CDK Global by 24.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,751,000 after purchasing an additional 111,112 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in CDK Global by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,196,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,850,000 after purchasing an additional 266,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $45.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.38. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 66.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.03%.

A number of research firms have commented on CDK. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

