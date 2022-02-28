Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,743 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of PTC Therapeutics worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTCT. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 49.9% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,092,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,429,000 after buying an additional 696,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 17.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,477,000 after buying an additional 345,169 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 25.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,473,000 after purchasing an additional 315,825 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $10,349,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $8,037,000.

Shares of PTCT opened at $35.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.14 and a 12 month high of $60.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.59.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $807,613.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $78,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,174 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.44.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

