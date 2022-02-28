Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 24,236 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth $303,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 47,832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 62.2% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 26,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth $34,564,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $428.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $354.17 and a 1-year high of $465.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.80.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

