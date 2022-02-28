Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,378 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 47.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the third quarter worth $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 18.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the third quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial stock opened at $102.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.97. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.01 and a 1-year high of $112.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $136,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $44,425.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,687. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

