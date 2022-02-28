Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 2,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $11.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MQ shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.62.

About Marqeta (Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.