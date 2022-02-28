Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 75.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,033 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 224,440 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 820.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 35.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $22.56 on Monday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.31.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.