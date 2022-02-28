Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,453 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of SolarWinds as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in SolarWinds by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SolarWinds by 1,077.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $13.43 on Monday. SolarWinds Co. has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $23.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. SolarWinds’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

