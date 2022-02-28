Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,902 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.9% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 15.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.39.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $70.74 on Monday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.05 and a twelve month high of $231.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.00 and its 200 day moving average is $112.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

