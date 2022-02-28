Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 470.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,152 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,206,000 after purchasing an additional 157,128 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 785,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB opened at $42.60 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.34. The company has a market capitalization of $86.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank downgraded Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.77.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

