Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,153,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,543,000 after buying an additional 367,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,025,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,198,000 after buying an additional 504,696 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,930,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,929,000 after buying an additional 73,701 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,156,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,999,000 after buying an additional 718,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,340,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,825,000 after buying an additional 156,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

DT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

DT stock opened at $43.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.72. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.99 and a 1 year high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $116,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,298 shares of company stock worth $7,234,650. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.