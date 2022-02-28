Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,217 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in 3M by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $603,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in 3M by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 323,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,214,000 after acquiring an additional 41,869 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $150.51 on Monday. 3M has a 52-week low of $139.74 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.20 and a 200-day moving average of $177.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.