Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 18,282 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,282 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Marriott International by 109.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,164,000 after buying an additional 141,433 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Marriott International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 14.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 27.6% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.36.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,909 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,585 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $174.37 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $184.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.13.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

