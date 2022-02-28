Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 37,522 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 37,522 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 11,940.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 36.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 18.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $183,762.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TDS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $17.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average is $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.31%.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

