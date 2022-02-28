Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 5,228 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.76.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $125.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $156.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

