Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 81,093 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 81,093 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 507.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In related news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $50.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.84.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 9.81%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.19%.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

