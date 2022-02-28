Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Columbia Banking System worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COLB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 335.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Aaron James Deer bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

COLB opened at $36.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.27. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 32.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

