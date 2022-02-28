Culp (CULP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Culp had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $74.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Culp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Culp stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.13. 1,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,263. Culp has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is an increase from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.19%.

In related news, Director Fred A. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of Culp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Culp by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Culp by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Culp by 27.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Culp by 15,938.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Culp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CULP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

