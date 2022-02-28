Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Custom Truck One Source reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Custom Truck One Source.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Custom Truck One Source stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.86. 702,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,620. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.23. Custom Truck One Source has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $14,916,959.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas R. Rich bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $114,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $190,500. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTOS. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,912,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,694,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 283.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,894,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 470,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

