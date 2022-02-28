Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) dropped 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.81 and last traded at $7.82. Approximately 9,003 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 543,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

CTOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $14,916,959.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Carlsen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $190,500. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth about $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter worth about $109,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

