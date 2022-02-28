CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Director Acquires $28,016.00 in Stock

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) Director Kirk G. Nielsen purchased 3,400 shares of CVRx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CVRx stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,433. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47. CVRx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

Get CVRx alerts:

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVRX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVRX. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of CVRx during the third quarter worth about $57,817,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CVRx by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 962,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,767,000 after buying an additional 343,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,800,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVRx by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 561,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,290,000 after acquiring an additional 277,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of CVRx by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 492,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 231,740 shares in the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.